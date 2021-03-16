Oscar 2021 Snubs: Critically Acclaimed Films That Were Ignored In This Year's Race

The nominations for Oscars 2021 were announced on March 15, 2021. While there were a lot of surprises this time, there were also some snubs this year. Gary Oldman's Mank got nominated in most categories while some acclaimed movies and performances were not nominated. Let's look at some Oscar 2021 snubs and analyze the nominations of this year.

Oscar 2021 snubs

Aaron Sorkin for Best Director category

Aaron Sorkin's Trial Of Chicago 7 may have got nods in six categories including the Best Picture but his masterwork behind the camera was ignored by the Oscars 2021 for the category of Best Director. Aaron Sorkin is one of the most popular screenwriters/directors of Hollywood and has written some cult films like The Social Network and A Few Good Men. He was also overlooked in 2017 as well for his directorial debut Molly's Game.

One Night In Miami for Best Picture and Best Director categories

Regina King's movie One Night In Miami did get nominated for two categories like Actor In A Supporting Role and Best Adapted Screenplay but it wasn't selected for the categories of Best Picture and Best Director. This was Regina King's directorial debut in Hollywood. The film has got a tremendously positive response at several other awards shows but was surprisingly ignored for the Oscars race for Best Picture and Best Director.

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods was ignored for every major category and was only nominated for Best Original Score. Da 5 Bloods has a rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and has received a fair response in other awards seasons but it was completely for major categories in the Oscars race. Da 5 Bloods also featured Chadwick Boseman in an important role.

Also, I want to thank all of you who have retweeted Da 5 Bloods.

During this time when:

“The whole world is watching, the whole world is watching, the whole world is watching” and hopefully the whole world will be watching on June 12...And remember Juneteenth!

One Love

Clarke pic.twitter.com/rNIKGKQxnY — OfficialClarkePeters (@clarkepeters) June 9, 2020

The Human Voice

Pedro Almodovar made his English short debut with The Human Voice this year. The film got an amazing response from the audience this year but was completely ignored by the jury board of Oscars. Most critics assumed it will be the front-runner in the live-action short category but it wasn’t noticed for any category.

Boys State

Several documentaries, like Boys State, were also ignored in the Oscars 2021 race. This Apple Original movie was one of the most talked-about documentaries of 2020 but sadly it was ignored. Previous year as well several amazing documentaries like Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Apollo 11 were also ignored by the jury of Oscars and it looks like Boys State has joined this list.

