Oscar 2022 Controversies: Exclusion Of 8 Categories, COVID Policies & All You Need To Know

The biggest awards night is set to be held on Sunday. Not just the audiences, the actors, filmmakers and technicians will be excited to see who takes the trophies home.

Amid the buzz building for the big night, the Oscars have been embroiled in multiple controversies. Right from the decision to exclude eight categories from the live telecast to Rachel Zegler stating that she was not nominated for the awards, here are some incidents that did make headlines for the wrong reasons.

Oscars 2022 controversies:

Oscars excludes 8 categories from live telecast sparks row

The Oscars has been hampered by the declining TV ratings in recent years, and the producers of the event have planned a more 'Entertainment-focussed' and shorter show to boost the viewership. The casualty of this idea was the Academy's decision to cut out eight categories film editing, documentary short, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound from the live telecast.

Award winners in these categories would not be handed their trophies during the live telecast, and instead, the Academy would be honouring them an hour before the telecast starts airing, and then incorporating an edited version of this pre-recorded segment into the live telecast.

The decision has led to the resignation of Oscar-winning sound engineer Tom Fleischman from the Academy. Legendary director James Cameron and others also condemned the decision. American cinema editors issued a statement, accusing the Academy of disrespect and asking them to reverse their decision.

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain expressed solidarity with the artists, stating that she would be present when the make-up category awards would be announced, even if it meant skipping the red carpet.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler not invited?

Best Picture-nominee West Side Story's lead actor Rachel Zegler claimed she was not invited to the Oscars, and that she wished for some 'miracle' to happen at the last moment to be able to attend the event. She had made the statement in response to a comment by a fan who wished to see her shine at the awards.

well folks, i can't believe i’m saying this but... see you on sunday! the absolutely incredible team at @Disney and our snow white producers worked some real-life magic, and i am thrilled to be able to celebrate my @westsidemovie fam at the oscars. https://t.co/7lHuOpFg0Q — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 23, 2022

Later, she was announced as one of the presenters for awards and changes were made to her shooting schedule of the movie Snow White for her to be able to make it to the event.

COVID-19 vaccination

Another decision that sparked a row was of the Academy not mandating COVID-19 vaccination for the attendees of the event. Only negative RT-PCR or antigen reports would be sufficient requirements. This was amid other awards events like Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards mandating this requirement to attend the awards.

It was reported that one of the reasons for that decision was that many of the invitees, including nominees for the Best Picture Awards and a winner from last year's Oscars, would not be able to make the event if the full vaccination requirement was made.

Fan favourite awards

Eyebrows were also raised over the Oscar introducing a fan favourite nomination for the first time. The Academy had called for netizens to vote for their favourite film on Twitter. This was another decision of the producers focusing more on ratings this year.

The View hosts were among those who expressed their displeasure over it.

Spider-Man No Way Home, the highest-grossing film of the year, might just get recognition after it was excluded from the Best Picture nominations.

There have also been critics of the decision to invite sports celebrities like Tony Shawk, Shaun White, and Kelly Slater, as well as a special performance of the chartbuster We Don't Talk About Bruno, a chartbuster, which interestingly has not been nominated for the Best Original Song category.

