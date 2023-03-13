Last Updated:

Oscar 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Arrives At Dolby Theatre Dressed In Velvet Blazer

Team RRR has arrived at the Dolby Theatre. Actor Ram Charan is gracing the red carpet in an all black Indian outfit.

RRR actor Ram Charan arriveed at Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony dressed in a velvet blazer accompanied by a Golden brooch. Team RRR is attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony because Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Orginal Song category. Actor Ram Charan arrived at the ceremony hand-in-hand with his wife Upasana Konidela. Upasana looked graceful in a white saree. 

 

The Academy Award-nominated RRR song Naatu Naatu will be perfomed live at the Oscars 2023

