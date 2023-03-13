Oscar 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Arrives At Dolby Theatre Dressed In Velvet Blazer

Quick links:
Image: @alwaysramcharan/instagram
RRR actor Ram Charan arriveed at Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony dressed in a velvet blazer accompanied by a Golden brooch. Team RRR is attending the Oscars 2023 ceremony because Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Orginal Song category. Actor Ram Charan arrived at the ceremony hand-in-hand with his wife Upasana Konidela. Upasana looked graceful in a white saree.
Our #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu and @upasanakonidela garu on #Oscars red carpet ❤️❤️❤️#GlobalstarRamcharan #RamCharanBossingOscars #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/hYioD8BAbS— SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) March 12, 2023
The Academy Award-nominated RRR song Naatu Naatu will be perfomed live at the Oscars 2023.