Oscar Awards 2022 Live Updates: 'Dune' Wins 6 Awards, 'Encanto' Bags Best Animated Film

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just started at the Dolby Theatre in the presence of talented artists from across the globe.

Oscar Awards 2022

Image: AP

06:50 IST, March 28th 2022
Disney's 'Encanto' wins the Best Animated Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards

Disney's Encanto, helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, bags the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars 2022. The film's plot revolves around the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a hidden place called Encanto.

 

06:42 IST, March 28th 2022
'Dune' takes home another Academy Award for Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer of Dune, the sci-fi adventure helmed by Denis Villeneuve, wins the Oscar for the Best Visual Effects. The win marks the film's third win out of its 10 nominations so far.

 

06:32 IST, March 28th 2022
'The Queen Of Basketball,' helmed by Ben Proudfoot, wins Best Documentary Short Subject

The Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Subject goes to The Queen Of Basketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot. The 22-minute documentary follows the story of Lusia "Lucy" Harris Stewart, a women's basketball pioneer.

 

06:25 IST, March 28th 2022
Denis Villeneuve's directorial 'Dune' takes home Best Cinematography award

The sci-fi adventure Dune, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, also won under the Best Cinematographer category at the 94th Academy Awards. Cinematographer Greig Fraser to take the award home.

 

06:19 IST, March 28th 2022
Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Dune' takes home the Oscar for the Best Sound

The 2021 sci-fi adventure Dune begins to take home the Oscars. The film's Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Barlett win the Academy Awards for Best Sound.

 

06:13 IST, March 28th 2022
Ariana DeBose from 'West Side Story' wins the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose took home the Oscar for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the romance musical West Side Story.

 

06:06 IST, March 28th 2022
Oscar Awards 2022: The 94th Academy Awards ceremony begins at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just began at the Dolby Theatre. The evening saw stars from the entire film industry walking down the red carpet. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is honouring the best films released between March 1 to December 31, 2021. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

 

 

 

