Oscar Awards 2022 Live Updates: 'Dune' Wins 6 Awards, 'Encanto' Bags Best Animated Film

Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just began at the Dolby Theatre. The evening saw stars from the entire film industry walking down the red carpet. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is honouring the best films released between March 1 to December 31, 2021. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.