Oscar Awards 2022 Live Updates: 'Dune' Wins 6 Awards, 'Encanto' Bags Best Animated Film

Quick links:
Image: AP
Disney's Encanto, helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, bags the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars 2022. The film's plot revolves around the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a hidden place called Encanto.
The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer of Dune, the sci-fi adventure helmed by Denis Villeneuve, wins the Oscar for the Best Visual Effects. The win marks the film's third win out of its 10 nominations so far.
The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Subject goes to The Queen Of Basketball, directed by Ben Proudfoot. The 22-minute documentary follows the story of Lusia "Lucy" Harris Stewart, a women's basketball pioneer.
The Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6Zo68X0fro— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The Oscar for Documentary Short goes to Ben Proudfoot for 'The Queen of Basketball.' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n9idx2DQdE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The sci-fi adventure Dune, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, also won under the Best Cinematographer category at the 94th Academy Awards. Cinematographer Greig Fraser to take the award home.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CtNKYHlLnb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
The 2021 sci-fi adventure Dune begins to take home the Oscars. The film's Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Barlett win the Academy Awards for Best Sound.
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win the Oscar for Sound for their outstanding work on 'Dune.' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zlvtybBF72
Ariana DeBose took home the Oscar for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Anita in the romance musical West Side Story.
The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uFBNyTThG0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
Hollywood's biggest star-studded evening of the year, Oscar Awards 2022, just began at the Dolby Theatre. The evening saw stars from the entire film industry walking down the red carpet. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is honouring the best films released between March 1 to December 31, 2021. This year's ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.