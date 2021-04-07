Oscar Awards' Nominees, Their Guests To Qualify As 'essential Workers' Amid COVID-19

Oscar Awards 2021 is just around the corner and there is a piece of good news for the nominees as well as their guests. According to a report by Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a letter on Tuesday announcing that the nominees and their guest will qualify as "essential workers" and that they will be allowed to attend the function. Know what other information did the Academy give.

Oscar nominees qualify as essential workers

In the letter issued, it was written that people who are involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest will qualify as essential workers. Therefore, they will be permitted to travel to and from the testing centre, rehearsals, other activities that lead up to The Academy Awards. It was also written in the letter that the organizers of the Oscars will be implementing a required quarantine to capture the risk of each person who is attending the event.

The arrival dates for being quarantined have been released. Domestic travellers and low-risk international travellers will have to reach the location on April 20. On the other hand, high-risk international travellers will have to reach by April 17. The letter further asked the nominees and the guests to have at least two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy's vendor. There will be a total of three tests throughout the week ahead of the Oscars.

The Academy is also allotting travel and testing examples. The letter continues that the testing will take place mail-in/in-person on April 19, which will be provided by them. The other test will take place on April 22 and the last in-person test will take place at JW Marriott on the morning of April 25th.

Lastly, the nominees and their guest have to present a travel and quarantine plan to the Academy for them to give their approval. All the information should be submitted no later than April 8 and a revision submission by April 12. The information will be examined and reviewed by Oscar's COVID consultant. The letter also mentions that the information will be private and be destroyed on or before May 10. The 93rd Oscar Awards will broadcast on April 25.

