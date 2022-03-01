Oscar Isaac Gives Fierce Look As Moon Knight In The Show's New Poster; See

After playing the apocalypse in the 2016 film X-Men: Apocalypse, Oscar Isaac is all set to give another shot to a superhero project. the actor will soon play Marc Spector and his alter ego in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight. As the show is exactly a month away, its makers recently unveiled a brand new poster of Oscar Isaac in his superhero avatar.

Marvel Studios saw great success with their previous four series that they released in 2021. The films not only received awards and many nominations but also broke several records. After WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, Marvel Studios is all set to blow its fans' minds with the upcoming series Moon Knight.

Taking to their official social media handles, Marvel Studios recently released a new poster of the show. the poster saw Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector donning his Moon Knight suit. The suit, which looks much like an Egyptian mummy, consists of a full face mask with a recent moon inscribed on the forehead. It also has a long sewed line in the front. The all-white suit further has a matching coat made with a different texture, a tie and gloves. In the poster, Oscar Isaac looked intriguing as he gave a fierce look with his eyes. Fans were thrilled to see the poster as they revealed they cannot wait to watch the show. A fan complained why Marvel Studios did not make such a poster for all of its films, while another one wrote, "I have superior hopes for this series."

As the show is just 30 days away from its release, Marvel Studios also shared a new teaser. The teaser began with the text "1 MONTH" and followed some scenes from the show's trailer. It also saw a fierce side of the Moon Knight and hinted at how adventurous and thrilling the show will be.

Details about Moon Knight

Moon Knight will see Marc Spector, a complex vigilante, who suffered from a dissociative identity disorder. He calls himself Steven Grant and finds it difficult to sleep. The series will focus on his different identity and is expected to reveal how he became Moon Knight. The show will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/AP