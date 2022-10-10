Oscar Isaac Hints At His Return To The MCU As Moon Knight: Says, 'Are You Looking...'

Oscar Isaac made his return to the superhero genre with the 2022 web series Moon Knight. The web series marked the actor's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for which he received positive reviews from the viewers. While the series' end left fans speculating about another season in the making, Oscar Isaac recently addressed the same and fueled their excitement.

Moon Knight marked the sixth web series in the fourth phase of the MCU. The series saw Isaac play the role of Marc Spector and Steven Grant altogether and also as their superhero character Moon Knight. The six-episode series was initially promoted as a mini-series and did not have any ties with the larger MCU. As the series ended with the introduction of Spector's third personality Jake Lockley, it left viewers puzzled if there will be another season to the story.

Oscar Isaac on Moon Knight Season 2

Oscar Isaac recently addressed the audience at a Comin-Con in New York and talked about his superhero character Moon Knight. During his appearance, the actor was asked about a potential second season of his Disney+ series, to which Isaac hinted at his return to the MCU as Marc Spector.

According to Screen Rant, talking about a possible Season 2, Isaac said, "Are you looking at a Season 2? All I can say is it is not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight."

Not only Isaac but Moon Knight's head writer Jeremy Slater also spilt some beans about the return of the superhero in a previous interview with Inverse. During the chat, Slater had a similar sentiment as he said there is more of Moon Knight in the MCU. He said, "(Moon Knight's) story is definitely not done."

Fans are now speculating Isaac may reprise his role as the fierce superhero in the upcoming Blade, which will star Mahershala Ali in the lead role. On the other hand, much like Loki, which has been renewed for another season, Moon Knight might also return to the OTT platform.

Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios