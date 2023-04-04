Last Updated:

Oscar Issac, Karan Soni, Issa Rae: Voice Actors In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse features a cast of several actors such as Oscar Issac, Hailee Steinfeld, Karan Soni, Brian Tyree Henry and more.

Oscar Issac
Actor Oscar Issac will play the role of Miguel O'Hara, a future version of Spider-Man called Spider-Man 2099. He is also known for playing the role of Moon Knight in the MCU. 

Issa Rae
Actor-writer Issa Rae will voice the character of Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. She is known for her roles in series such as Insecure and Rap Sh!t. 

Jake Johnson
Jake Johnson will reprise his role as Peter B. Parker, who comes from Earth-TRN701. He's been in several films throughout his career, including Let's Be Cops and Tag. 

Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry is slated to voice the character of Jefferson Davis - Miles Morales' uncle. He's popular for his roles in Donald Glover's Atlanta, Bullet Train, and Oscar-nominated film Causeway. 

Shameik Moore
Shameik Alti Moore voices Miles Morales, who is the protagonist in the series. Shameik received praise for his work in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and appeared in films such as Dope. 

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld is slated to voice Ghost-Spider, who comes from a universe where Peter Parker became the Spirit of Vengeance. She also appeared in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. 

Jason Schwartzman
Scott Pilgrim Vs The World actor Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot, who is slated to be the main villain of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. 

Karan Soni
Karan Soni will voice the character of Pavitr Prabhakar, who is also known as the Indian Spider-Man. Soni is most popular for his recurring roles in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. 

