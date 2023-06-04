Oscar Issac Wants Good Friend Pedro Pascal To Join Spider-Verse 3: He Should Be A...

Hollywood star Oscar Issac recently disclosed whom he would like to see voicing a character in upcoming film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Issac recently voiced the character of Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is currently enjoying critical acclaim among both critics and fans alike.

During a conversation with the British GQ, Oscar Issac said that he would love to see Pedro Pascal in the upcoming Spider-Verse film. He lauded the ability of the film’s casting directors to find the right voices for the characters. However, he nominated the Narcos actor regardless. The Inside Llewyn Davis actor said, “Let’s find something for him,” which he followed up with, “He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person”.

(Oscar Issac's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse character Miguel O'Hara, along with Scarlet Spider and Spider-Woman | Image: spiderversemovie/Instagram)

How Pedro Pascal and Oscar Issac met

Earlier in 2023, Pedro Pascal spoke with Wired and revealed how he met Oscar Issac. He said that their meeting ocurred in 2005 during “an off-Broadway show where we were getting $500 a week, before taxes”. Their friendship has been blossoming ever since, and the actors have even shared the screen on Triple Frontier (2019). In an interview with Esquire in April 2022, Pedro explained that their initial bonding happened because of their similar cultural backgrounds. “We’re both children of Latin immigrants, so there’s sort of a cultural familiarity, then at the same time we’re both actors,” he’d said.

(Actor Pedro Pascal along with Oscar Issac | Image: Twitter)

Oscar Issac says his Spider-Verse 2 character is unique

Oscar Issac also commented on playing Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. When he was asked about his Spider-Man character - which is different from other Spider-Man characters - he said that Miguel O’Hara has a ‘particular unique quality’. He pointed out that it was the 'fangs, claws and violence that's simmering underneath' that set his character apart from other Spider-People.