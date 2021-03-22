Oscar-nominated Film 'Nomadland' Gets April Release Date In India

Nomadland is one of the most acclaimed films released in 2020, in the United States of America. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the Neo-western drama stars Frances McDormand in the lead. It has swapped many major awards at noted award functions. Now, as theatres are re-opening in the country, the Nomadland release date in India is out.

Nomadland release date in India announced

Critic Taran Adarsh has revealed the Nomadland release date in India. The popular movie is set to arrive in the country on April 2, 2021, in cinemas. It will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company.

Nomadland stars two times Oscar-winner Frances McDormand as Fern. The plot takes place in 2011 showing the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, where Fern worked for three years. After losing her job, she packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The movie features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West. The cast also includes David Strathairn, Derek Endres, Peter Spears, and Tay Strathairn.

Nomadland premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 11, 2020, and won the Golden Lion award there. At the Toronto International Film Festival, it got the People’s Choice Award. Nomadland release in the USA was limited. The movie generated immense praise for the cinematography, performances, direction, screenplay, and editing. The film is currently leading the Awards leaderboard of 2020 with 124 wins, followed by animated-movie, Soul with 53 wins.

Nomadland has been sweeping major awards. It has won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Best Director to Chloe Zhao, making her the second woman and the first Asian woman to achieve the feat. The movie has been nominated in top categories at BAFTA, SAGA, Directors Guild of America Awards, and others. It earned six nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Nomadland could bring the international feature film lovers in India into the theatres. It is the second tentpole arriving in the country since the cinemas are re-opening after the COVID-19 lockdown. The first one was Christopher Nolan’s Tenet starring John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh.