Oscar-nominated Film 'Nomadland' To Release In India On April 2, Read Details

Frances McDormand starrer highly-acclaimed film Nomadland is all set to have a theatrical release in Indian cinemas. The announcement of the same was done by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday, March 22. “IN CINEMAS, THIS APRIL… Searchlight Pictures to release the critically acclaimed and award-winning movie #Nomadland in cinemas on 2 April 2021 in #India”, Taran tweeted on his Twitter space. It is yet unclear if a Hindi dubbed version of the film will be released for moviegoers, as the tweet only specifies the release date of the movie. Check out the announcement below:

Helmed by Chloe Zhao, Nomadland is a Neo-western drama film that was released last year. Starring Frances McDormand in the lead role, the plot of the film showcases her as a woman who leaves her home to travel around the American West. Apart from McDormand, the movie also features David Strathairn in a pivotal role alongside real-life nomads Bob Wells, Swankie and Linda May who portray the fictionalised roles of themselves.

Nomadland is adapted from a 2017 non-fiction book titled, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. The film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2020. Post this the production house of the film, Searchlight Pictures released the film on January 29 in selected IMAX theatres in the United States, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After its theatrical release, the film also had a digital release on Hulu in the month of February, this year. Now, the makers are gearing up to release the film in Indian theatres in the month of April.

The film has already garnered critical reception from fans and critics alike. Nomadland has earned six nominations at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and more. At the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the film bagged four nominations and ended up winning in two categories – Best Motion Picture and Best Director. At the Critic’s Choice Awards 2021, Nomadland garnered a whopping six nominations of which the film ended up winning in four categories – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Internationally, Nomadland will also be released on April 30, 2021, on Star via Disney+.

