Oscar-nominated 'Licorice Pizza' To Hit Indian Theatres; Makers Reveal Release Date

One often sees the release of some Hollywood films in India when it gets nominated for Oscars or emerge winners at the Academy Awards. That's also the case with Licorice Pizza, which is all set to release in the country ahead of the Academy Awards in March. The romantic coming-of-age drama was the recipient of three nominations at Oscars, including Best Picture.

The film will be hitting the theaters on February 25 in India as the cinemas start releasing major films again after a brief lull due to the reduction in COVID-19 cases during the third wave.

Licorice Pizza to release in India on February 25

The makers, Universal Pictures, shared the Indian release update on Twitter. They shared numerous posts with promos and interesting captions.

"You asked and we listened! Block your calendars for 25th February, grab some 🍿 or 🍕 & get ready to witness the Oscar-nominated #LicoricePizza in the theatres near you.🎬", read one of the tweets.

'A cast like this is a 'crust-have'😉, '#LicoricePizza is a certified treat😋, 'You're never gonna forget Gary & Alana😉' were some of the interesting captions to announce the release. Gary and Alana are the protagonists of the film, played by Copper Hoffman and Alana Haim, respectively. The movie also stars Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie.

In one of the videos, they shared screenshots of the messages from fans asking when the film was releasing in India, and that they had finally listened to their questions and unveiled the release.

Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza has been directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The filmmaker is also the writer of the film. The plot revolves around the lead characters' blossoming first love as they develop a bond in San Fransisco Valley in 1973 amid crime, gas crisis, and politics revolving around their story.

Before the nominations at the Academy Awards, the film was named by Americal Film Institute as one of the best films of last year. It also received multiple nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. The film had released on November 26 and reportedly earned $40 million at the box office.