Oscar-nominated Minari's Release Date In India Announced; Film To Clash With 'Voyagers'

The list of 2021 movie releases in India gets two more additions and they're not Bollywood films. The Academy Award-nominated American drama film Minari and the upcoming sci-fi thriller Voyagers' release has been confirmed in India by PVR Pictures. On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed Voyagers and Minari's release dates and revealed that both the films will hit the big screen on April 16, 2021, across the country.

The Oscar-nominated Minari and Voyagers' release dates announced

April 16 will witness the clash of Neil Burger's Voyagers and the Lee Isaac Chung directorial Minari's release at the box office. While Minari released in the United States in February this year, Voyagers will be released in the US by Lionsgate on April 9. However, both the American films are all set for a theatrical release in India on the same day, i.e. April 16.

Earlier today, Taran Adarsh broke the news about both the films' release dates on his Twitter handle. He also revealed that these films will be released in India by PVR Pictures. Sharing the posters of the Tye Sheridan starrer as well as the Steven Yeun starrer, Adarsh wrote, "#PVR TO RELEASE TWO FILMS ON SAME DAY... #PVR Pictures to release #AcademyAward nominated #Minari and sci-fi thriller #Voyagers on 16 April 2021 in *cinemas* in #India."

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:

About Minari's Oscar nomination

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's highly-acclaimed film Minari received an astonishing 6 nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards. The nominations include Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress in Supporting Role, Best Original Score and Best Direction. Minari had its first world premiere back on January 26, 2020, at the Sundance Film Festival, following its theatrical and digital release in February this year. The cast of this drama film is headlined by Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Will Patton and Youn Yuh-jung.

About Voyagers

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Voyagers is both written and helmed by Divergent director Neil Burger. The film's cast boasts of Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Archie Renaux and Quintessa Swindell. Voyagers' plot is set in the future and it chronicles the journey of thirty men and women sent into space on a mission in pursuit of a new home.

Promo Image Source: Taran Adarsh Twitter