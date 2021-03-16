Oscar Nominations 2021 Goofed Up By Academy's Official Twitter; Here's What Happened

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the Oscar nominations 2021 yesterday virtually. The nominations for the 93 Academy awards came in a bit late this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world. Usually, the awards ceremony is held around the month of February. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced the complete list of nominations for all categories.

The nominations were being telecast live on social media platforms and simultaneously the updates were posted on the social media handles too. However, as the 93 Academy Awards nominations were announced, the official Twitter handle of The Academy did a goof-up in one of the tweets while announcing the nominations. For all the people who are wondering about the Oscar nominations announced goof-up on Twitter, here is everything you need to know about it.

Oscar nominations 2021 goof-up on Twitter

As the nominations were being announced on Twitter, the respective categories were also updated on Twitter. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for Animated Feature Film, the Twitter handle of the Academy awards also posted about it. A picture with all the names of the nominees was posted along with a congratulatory message. The category was Best Animated Feature Film in the picture. However, the tweet read as, “Congratulations to the Animated Short Film nominees! #Oscarnoms” The goof-up happened between the Best Animated Short Film and Best Animated Feature film category. Here is a look at the tweet which was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Academy.

Oscar nominations announced: Goof-up in the category announcing

It seems like the Academy got to know about its goof-up soon after the tweet was shared. It was later corrected and the Twitter handle now has both the tweets in the right way. When the mistake was noticed by the authorities, the tweet was edited with the required changes. Here is a look at the official tweet which is now there on the Twitter handle and the list of nominees in the respective categories.

ICYMI: Congratulations to the Animated Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/uh0wiXFcX6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

ICYMI: Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/V3mzpZafwz — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Image Credits: The Academy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.