Oscar Nominations 2021: Here's A List Of Past Announcers Before Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominations 2021 on March 15. As of today, Priyanka Chopra became the first Indian to announce the Oscar nominations. While many of her fans and celebs celebrated the achievement on social media, few were not impressed.

An Australian/New Zealand based reporter Peter Ford questioned the credibility of the couple's achievements to make the Oscar Nominations 2021 announcements in a tweet writing, "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees”. Priyanka immediately hit back with her acting and producing credentials stating, "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration". While there's much to be proud of Priyanka's achievements in film, here's a list of previous Oscar nominations announcers and their notable achievements.

List of previous Oscar nominations announcers

Oscars 2020 - John Cho and Issa Rae

Actors John Cho and Issa Rae presented the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards before the world was engulfed with the coronavirus pandemic. John Cho is well known as Harold Lee in the Harold & Kumar films and Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek reboot film series. He starred in the thriller film Searching (2018), which made him the first Asian American actor to headline a mainstream thriller in Hollywood. Issa Rae is a Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actor known for roles in HBO's Insecure and the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl.

Oscars 2019 - Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracie Ellis Ross announced the 91st Oscar nominations in 2019. Kumail Nanjiani is well known as Dinesh in the HBO comedy Silicon Valley and for co-writing and starring in the romantic comedy film The Big Sick, for which he received an Oscar nomination with his wife Emily V.Gordon for Best Original Screenplay. He is set to star in Marvel Studios' Eternals directed by Oscar-nominated director of Nomadland, Chloe Zhao. Tracie Ellis Ross is best known for her performance in Black-ish for which she earned a Golden Globe award for Best Actress TV series (Musical or Comedy).

Oscars 2018- Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis

Actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced the 90th Academy Award nominations in 2018. Tiffany Haddish is well known for her performance as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. She recently won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for her work on Black Mitzvah. Andy Serkis is known worldwide for his performance in capture and computer-generated imagery roles playing various characters like Gollum in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, King Kong (2005), Captain Haddock / Sir Francis Haddock in Steven Spielberg's The Adventures of Tintin (2011) and Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films. As one of the highest-grossing actors of all time he received the BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema.