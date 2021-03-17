Oscar Nominees Daniel Kaluuya And Carey Mulligan To Host SNL In April 2021

Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan who recently got nominated for the Oscars, have now been added to the SNL roster of hosts. The two will host the show on April 3 and April 10, respectively and will be welcoming some interesting guests. Read along to find out who will they be hosting and more.

Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to host SNL

The famous and much-loved sketch comedy show has roped in Kaluuya to host the musical guest St. Vincent on April 3, 2021, followed by Carey Mulligan hosting the show on April 10, and welcoming Kid Cudi as the guest. Prior to this Maya Rudolph will be hosting the show on March 27 and have Jack Harlow as her guest. The March 27 episode will also mark the show’s return after its first break of the year. The show is currently in its 46th season and has had episodes hosted by Bill Burr, Nick Jonas, Adele and Dan Levy of Schitt’s Creek fame, so far.

The recent Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah marks Kaluuya’s second. Prior to this, he had been nominated in 2018 for his work in the movie Get Out. Alongside, the actor has also got nominated for a Golden Globe Awards, a few weeks ago. This year’s Academy Award nomination for her work in Promising Young Woman also marks the second one for Carey Mulligan, who has earlier been nominated for her work in the 2010 movie An Education.

St. Vincent makes it to the show close to the release of her upcoming studio album Daddy’s Home, which releases on May 14. She has earlier bagged two Grammy Awards, her first in 2014 and second in 2018. Kid Cudi arrives on the show a few months after the release of his album Man On the Moon III: The Chosen; the rapper has won one Grammy.

The ongoing season of SNL kicked off in October 2020 and has seen performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Bruce Springsteen and Dua Lipa, so far. The show bagged six Emmy Awards, most of which were from the product categories. Maya Rudolph got the award for portraying incumbent Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Alongside, Eddie Murphy also got an award when he made a comeback on the show as a host.

Promo Courtesy: Raccordcine & Carey.Mulligan's IG