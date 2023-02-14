Oscar Nominees Luncheon: RRR's MM Keeravani And Chandrabose Pose With Steven Spielberg

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu's composer MM Keervani and lyricist Chandrabose recently met the ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg at the Oscars Luncheon. The Academy hosted its 95th annual Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on February 13. The event saw many veterans and awards-season newbies.

After meeting Spielberg, Chandrabose took to social media and shared a picture featuring the filmmaker and MM Keeravani. In the photo, the trio was all smiles. Sharing the pictures, the lyricist wrote, "With the master steven spielberg.."

See the post below:

With the master steven spielberg..🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/68XnvcrvbF — chandrabose (@boselyricist) February 14, 2023

Steven Spielberg called RRR 'eye candy'

Recently, Steven Spielberg and Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli had a discussion with each other about their Oscar-nominated films The Fablemans and RRR. During their conversation, the War of Worlds filmmaker revealed that he watched RRR last week and called it an 'eye candy.'

"I thought your movie was outstanding. I didn’t see it when we met but I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes, for me, it was like eye candy", he said.

Furthermore, Spielberg said that he loved the performances of the cast in the movie and congratulated SS Rajamouli for bagging a nomination at the Oscars.

He said, "I thought the performances of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia (Bhatt) and all of the cast, and my girl Alison Duddy, in your movie, I was kind of happy how you ended her story as she was so heinous as was her husband, were amazing. It was a beautiful visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. So, congratulations for RRR."