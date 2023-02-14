Oscar Nominees Luncheon: The Elephant Whisperers-maker Kartiki Gonsalves Meets Tom Cruise

The Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers-maker Kartiki Gonsalves recently met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. The Academy hosted its annual Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on February 13. The event witnessed several veterans and awards-season newbies.

After meeting the ace actor, Gonsalves took to social media and shared a series of pictures with him. In the pictures, they flashed their warmest smiles. Sharing the pictures, Kartiki wrote, "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !! @theacademy

More about The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial The Elephant Whisperers bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary Short Film Category on January 24. The documentary's storyline revolves around a Tamil Nadu couple - Bomman and Bellie, who are elephant caretakers and their bond with the wild animal. The Elephant Whisperers, originally shot in Tamil, is produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga.

The docu-film will be competing against Haulout, How do you measure a year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate in the Oscars race.

