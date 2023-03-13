Oscar To RRR Is Global Endorsement Of PM Modi's Choice, Says Piyush Goyal

After SS Rajamouli’s RRR created history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar, Union minister Piyush Goyal revealed that V Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film, was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rajya Sabha in July 2022. Lauding the Prime Minister for having an excellent quality of recognising exceptional people, Goyal said that PM Modi deserves an Oscar for his Rajya Sabha nominations.

Appreciating PM Modi for having an amazing sense in selecting people for the right position, Union minister Piyush Goyal took to Facebook and said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports.”

Giving examples of Ilaiyaraaja from Tamil Nadu, sports person PT Usha from Kerala, Veerendra Heggade from Karnataka and Sonal Mansingh from Maharashtra, Goyal wrote, “V Vijayendra Prasad, the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. The scriptwriter from Andhra Pradesh has been associated with the creative world for decades.”

“Last year, Prime Minister Modi ji recognised his greatness and said ‘his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally.’ Today, the global spotlight is on ‘RRR’ for winning an Oscar for the original song ‘Naatu Naatu’. This is a global endorsement of the Prime Minister's choice,” he added.

‘RRR’ creates history

Beating compositions by Lady Gaga and Rihanna among others, SS Rajamouli’s RRR made India proud on Monday by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscars. Creating history, the film’s “Naatu Naatu” soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the “Best Original Song” Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

Congratulating Team RRR for its Oscars win, PM Modi expressed his happiness and said that the 'Naatu Naatu' song will be remembered for years to come. "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," tweeted PM Modi.