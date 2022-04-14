Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Guilty To 1 Count Of Sexual Assault In 2018-19 Case

Three years after his arrest, Cuba Gooding Jr pleaded guilty to one count in the sexual assault case against him. The actor has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women at different nightspots in Manhattan around 2018-19.

The case had been pending till now after numerous delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the efforts of his lawyers to get the charges against him reduced or quashed.

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads guilty to one count in sexual assault case

Cuba Gooding Jr, as per a report on AP, told the judge he 'kissed the waitress on the lips' without her consent. The actor's single guilty plea called for no prison time and that he could withdraw the misdemeanour plea and plead guilty to a lesser violation of harassment if he continued for counselling for six months.

He had been arrested on June 13, 2019. The police had taken the action after a 29-year-old woman alleged he groped her at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. Following his arrest, two more women made allegations of sexual assault against him, in incidents that dated back to 2018, and he was charged. A restaurant server at TAO Downtown claimed that he made a sexually suggestive comment, and touched her inappropriately. Another woman alleged that he forcibly touched her inappropriately at the LAVO New York nightclub.

The Few Good Men artiste has pleaded guilty to the allegation made by the woman at the LAVO New York nightclub. Previously, Gooding Jr He refuted all allegations and pleaded not guilty to six counts of misdemeanour. His lawyers alleged that the women were influenced by the #MeToo movement and tried to call 'commonplace gestures' or misunderstandings as a crime.

The two women, whose allegations did not lead to the criminal charges, are among 19 other accusers that the prosecutors were contemplating calling to testify as a witness in the case. The judge had also stated that the two women could be asked to testify if the case went to trial.

Apart from these allegations, Gooding Jr was embroiled in another case, where a woman accused him of rape in a hotel room in 2013. In July last year, a judge issued a default judgement due to the actor's failure to respond to the lawsuit. The 54-year-old is fighting the case with the help of a lawyer.