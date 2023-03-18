Oscar Winner Ke Huy Quan Worried His Acting Comeback Might Be A ‘one Time Thing’

Ke Huy Quan recently won an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. However, the Everything Everywhere All At Once star is "fearful" about the future. Speaking in an interview, Quan said that he believes that his acting comeback might be a "one-time thing".

Quan told Variety, “I had a conversation with my agent. I’m so worried that this is only a one-time thing.”

“Everything is still so fresh in my mind. And that’s why moving forward I’m still really scared," Quan further shared. He added, "Even though I just won an Oscar, I’m still really fearful of what tomorrow brings.”

On a positive note, Quan said that he sat next to Cate Blanchett at the Oscars ceremony and she told him to not worry about what other people think. “Just go with your heart and be irresponsible: Don’t worry about what other people think. Choose something that you believe in, choose something that you love, and things will work out,” Quan shared was Blanchett's advice to him.

Ke Huy Quan's Oscar victory

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. In his acceptance speech, he said that the victory represents the "American Dream".

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored big win at the Oscars. The film won seven trophies out of its eleven nominations, the most for the night. The team took home Oscars in Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Editing categories.