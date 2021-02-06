Oscar winner Susan Sarandon in solidarity with farmers; Jameela Jamil alleges threats

More international support is pouring in for farmers from abroad over the protests against the Government’s farm laws. After Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, veteran actor Susan Sarandon and actor-host Jameela Jamil shared messages of solidarity with the farmers. The posts came amid intense reactions for and against the tweets of Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.

Susana Sarandon, Jameela Jamil back farmer protests

Reacting to a news report on the farmers protest, Susan Sarandon, who won an Oscar for 1995 film Dead Man Walking, wrote that she was standing in solidarity with the farmers.

Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below. https://t.co/yWtEkqQynF — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 5, 2021

Jameela Jamil shared a strong note on Instagram. She wrote about talking on the farmers protest for the last few months, but alleged that she was receiving rape and death threats since then. Hoping that the netizens 'pressurise men' to share their views on the issue for being ‘less likely’ to be attacked in the same way, she lent her solidarity with the farmers in India and all those ‘fighting for their rights.’

Previously, Rihanna had asked ‘why aren’t we talking about it’ on a report on internet shutdown near one of the protest sites. Teenage activist Greta Thunberg wrote that she supports the peaceful protest and that no amount of 'hate, threats or violations of human rights' could change her stand. USA Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris,actor-host Lilly Singh, former porn star Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean were some of the others who tweeted in support of the farmers.

However, the international support did not go down well with a section of netizens and celebrities. Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar and others highlighted ‘India Together’ and ‘India against Propaganda’ messages, highlighting India being able to resolve the impasse on its own.

There were heated reactions for both, with protestors holding placards against Rihanna and others, while a group of Congress supporters demonstrated against Sachin Tendulkar by smearing his effigy with oil.

The government also released a statement condemning the international support, writing, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,"

