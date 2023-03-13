Guneet Monga's production The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. In a throwback interview with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, the producer revealed why she chose to back the project.

When asked about what aspect of the short film convinced her to get on board the film, Monga said, “I was approached by Netflix and the director Kartiki Gonsalves to get on board. Kartiki had already discovered the story, made a trailer, shot the film and taken it to Netflix. Later, Netflix reached out to me and for me it was just like how can anyone say no to baby elephants, so it was really important for me to just back it up because the story is really important.”

“It talks about conservation, it talks about the relationship between nature and man, wild and human. It's almost a secret. It's a spiritual bond. But above all, there's this amazing female creator, the director Kartiki Gonsalves, who has a very strong visual sense. So I just had to be a part of this journey. One of the highlights of this journey was meeting Kartiki and seeing her purist vision for the film. It means a lot to me and we've had a blast the last 3 1/2 years being on this journey together,” she added.

More about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers was up against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate at the Oscars this year in the Documentary Short Film category.

The Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial revolves around a unique family in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The 41-minute-long film shows how a couple, Bellie and Bomman, take care of two orphaned baby elephants and successfully help them survive.