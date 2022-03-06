Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Quits Academy Over Broadcast Category Cuts Controversy

An Oscar-winning recording mixer, best known for his collaboration with Martin Scorsese, Tom Fleischman, recently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As per the report by the Hollywood Reporter, this came after the organisation's controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards.

Tom Fleischman quits Academy

According to Variety, Fleischman, who also serves on the board of directors of the Cinema Audio Society, confirmed his resignation on Sunday afternoon. The organisation released a statement, which read, "The decision of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to celebrate some categories differently than others ultimately communicates a sobering insensitivity to the affected creative arts and is potentially divisive to the community". It further stated that the action understates the indispensable contributions these crafts impart upon the works being celebrated on Oscar night, adding, "It is our sincere desire that the Academy will reverse its decision and choose not to diminish the prestige of its esteemed honour to the filmmaking community."

The Academy confirmed in February that it has decided to present many Oscar categories outside of the live March 27 telecast via a letter from Academy president David Rubin sent to Academy membership. The letter stated that these awards will be given an hour before the on-camera ceremony. The awards include, documentary short, animated short, live-action short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design and sound.

Tom Fleischman achievements

Tom Fleischman has worked on over 170 films since 1978. He won an Academy Award in 2011 in the category Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Hugo. Later, he received four other Oscar nominations for Reds (1982), The Silence of the Lambs (1992), Gangs of New York (2003), and The Aviator (2004).

Soon after this, the Set Decorators Society of America termed the decision by Academy as an 'extreme disappointment', on the other hand, the Alliance for Women Film Composers said that the decision 'degrades the importance of the [original score] category'. During a speech at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro didn't approve the Academy's decision. He even requested the other major figures in the industry to speak out against the decision.