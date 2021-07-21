Oscar-Winner Viola Davis' Memoir Titled ‘Finding Me’ Scheduled To Release In April 2022

Oscar-Winner Viola Davis will be coming out with her memoir Finding Me, and it is set to release on April 19, 2022. The book will trace Davis' rise from her childhood days in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to her establishing herself as one of the world’s most sought-after actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Viola Davis said that her memoir will be 'straight, no chaser'.

HarperOne will release Davis’ Finding Me next April

The Fences actor's book will be released by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins. It will be published in a partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. Talking about her life journey in the memoir, she stated that one's story and the courage to share it is one of the most powerful empathetic tools one has. She further called her story 'straight, no chaser'. The actor took to her Instagram announcing the release of the memoir. Putting up her picture with the announcement, her caption read "From my heart....both excited and terrified to share. ❤ #FindingMe #LinkInBio 📚@harperonebooks 🔁@essence"

Davis has been an Oscar award winner for her outstanding performance in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson’s drama Fences. She also received an Emmy for How to Get Away with Murder, and Tonys for Fences and King Hedley II. Other commendable projects of the actor include the films The Help, last year’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Fans are excited about her portrayal of Michelle Obama for the Showtime series First Ladies, which she will help produce. The 55-year-old actor started as a theatre artist in the 1990s before venturing into movies with small appearances in films such as Out of Sight, King Headley II, Solaris and Syriana.

The actor is also a recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards. She is also the is the first African-American and youngest actor to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting. In 2020, The New York Times ranked Davis ninth on its list of The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century.

HarperOne President and Publisher Judith Curr in a statement mentioned that Viola is a powerful soothsayer, which can be seen in her work on stage and screen as well as in her life. Talking about her book, Curr said that he is excited to work with her on a book that would deal with the problems, dangers and risks for a black woman wanting to live life with her talents and gifts as well as the rewards that come from it.

