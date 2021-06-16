Oscar Winner Youn Yuh-jung To Be Seen In Restored Version Of 'Woman Of Fire' Soon

Youn Yuh-jung, who starred in the award-winning 2020 film Minari as Soonja, debuted as an actor in 1971. Her first-ever film, Woman of Fire, is now set to be re-released for the audience to watch soon. According to a Variety article, NEW ID is working on releasing a highly restored version of the film across various platforms across the globe.

Debut film of Minari actor Youn Yuh-jung, Woman of Fire to re-release

While concluding her humorous award acceptance speech at the 2021 Oscars, the South Korean actor Youn Yuh-jung had dedicated her win to the late filmmaker Kim Ki-young. Directed by Kim, Woman of Fire is over a 50-years old film that Youn made her debut with. With the film’s original negatives lost, the NEW ID team had to work on restoring it using a release print with burned-in French-language subtitles from the year 1971. Thus, along with removing scratches, stains, and tears from the negatives, the restoration process included image recreation which would then replace the French subtitles on it, as well.

An in-house post-production unit established in 2019, NEW ID has revealed that the demand for post-production solutions, which facilitate the export of local content to global platforms, has been increasing with time. This demand has led them to work on films to fit them into global standards using AI technology. It will enable viewers to watch a wide variety of content, irrespective of when they were initially created, and other businesses are now hopping onto the bandwagon as well.

Youn Yuh-jung's movies, awards, and more

There has been no announcement regarding when Youn Yuh-jung’s Woman of Fire will be relaunched. However, streaming platforms like TUBI, IMDb TV, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel have licensed it. Youn Yuh-jung’s movies since her debut in 1971 include The Taste of Money, A Good Lawyer's Wife, The Insect Woman, The Old Garden, and more. A part of the Minari cast, the actor won over 30 awards for her performance in the film. The audiences saw Youn Yuh-jung in Minari in a supporting role, which made her the recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academi Film Awards, Academy Awards, and many more.

Image: Minari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.