Actor Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine and has been working on a documentary produced by VICE about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. During a government press briefing in the capital city of Kyiv on Friday, Penn shared a powerful statement and condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. The actor has been working on the documentary since last year and continues to shoot amidst growing hostile situations.

"Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," Penn said.

The Office of the Ukraine President wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that Penn attended several press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion. He was also there in late November to work on the project, which is being produced by VICE Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.

Russia-Ukraine war

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation and invaded Ukraine, its neighbour to the southwest. The invasion marked a major escalation of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. During this crisis, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, criticised NATO's post-1997 enlargement as a security threat and demanded that Ukraine be legally prohibited from joining the military alliance.

The invasion received widespread international condemnation and backlash on President Putin's actions, including sanctions being imposed on Russia. Several anti-war protestors in Russia were met with mass arrests. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he will remain back in the country and will continue defending it from Russian attacks.

(Image: AP)