Oscar-winning Artist Irene Cara Dies At 63; Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz Pay Tribute

Oscar-winning singer and actor Irene Cara, who's known for crooning the title tracks of Fame and Flashdance, passed away at the age of 63. The news of Cara's passing away was confirmed by her publicist in a statement on social media, mentioning that the cause of her death is "currently unknown." Tributes poured in for Cara from notable personalities in the entertainment industry, including Jennifer Aniston, Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren and more.

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. - JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

Confirming the news of her passing away, the artist's publicist mentioned, "Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Reacting to the news, Friends star Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram and wrote, "Oh boy Irene Cara [heartbreak emoji]. That movie. That song. That VOICE. That school. Those kids. Innocent and the whole world right in front of them. All of it sent me on my path. I was in. Sold. Hook line and sinker. RIP Irene."

Mourning her demise, Questlove wrote on Twitter, "Why are the legends just….. evaporating? Like when I turn 65 will anyone I idolize ever know what it means to turn 80? S— will I?"

After appearing in a number of on-and-off Broadway musicals, Irene shot to fame in 1980 after bagging the role of Coco Hernandez and crooning Fame’s title track. She also received major accolades for singing the Flashdance title track, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

