Oscar-winning Duo Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Reunite To Make Film On Former Nike Executive

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who famously won an Oscar for writing the 1997 film Good Will Hunting are reuniting for an Amazon Studios project on former Nike executive John Paul Vincent aka Sonny Vaccaro. The studio giant teamed up with Skydance Sports, whose president Jon Weinbach played an important role in acquiring the rights of Vaccaro's life, for the feature project.

The duo was last seen in Ridley Scott's directorial The Last Duel where Affleck played the role of Count Pierre d'Alençon and Damon played Sir Jean de Carrouges. Interestingly, there is an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on Sonny Vaccaro titled Sole Man that aired in April 2015. The film will be released under the banner of Mandalay Pictures. Check out more details of the upcoming venture.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for feature film on Sonny Vaccaro

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Deep Water actor will direct, write, co-star and produce while Damon will write, produce as well as star in the venture. The 51-year-old actor will play the role of Vaccarro while Affleck will step into the shoes of Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film will revolve around Vaccaro's relentless efforts to get rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to sign a deal with the brand in the mid-eighties.

The endorsement deal, in the coming years, would go on to become one of the most significant relationships between the company and the athlete as it resulted in the global fame of both parties. Reportedly, the film will bring in Jordan's mother, coaches, advisors, friends and more while the star player himself will be absent from the screen. The film will also focus on the efforts of Sonny Vaccaro exhausting all his resources to get access to the Basketball player.

Currently, Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports are in the process of finalizing the deal while the Oscar-winning duo reworks the script. This project will also mark the first time that Matt Damon will act in a film helmed by his longtime friend Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old actor was recently seen in the romantic thriller Deep Water with Ana De Armas. On the other hand, Damon's upcoming projects include Thor: Love and Thunder and Oppenheimer.

Image: AP