Oscars 2020: UNMISSABLE Moments From The Opening Number To Key Speeches To Some Shockers

Hollywood News

If you missed the Oscar train earlier on Sunday, here is a recap of some of the memorable moments from the ceremony. Don't worry -We've got you covered!

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oscars 2020

Beginning with the traditional opening to the 92nd Academy Awards, the event was quite a glittery display of the world's cinematic excellence as well as of the artists who attended the event. Janelle Monae kickstarted the evening with a splendid performance by hailing some of the nominated films like Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker among others.

Take a look:

For a show that went host-less for the second consecutive year, the presenter duo of Pink Panther actor Steve Martin and actor Chris Rock surely made up with their hilarious roasts and one-liners taking a dig at many things at the event. The two comedians have hosted the show previously and didn't shy away from shouting out to their friends and colleagues from the industry including Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt and Mahershala Ali. Martin, in fact, ended their bit with, “Well, we’ve had a great time not hosting tonight.”. Also, a bit from actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig had everyone in splits.

Take a look:

 

Read | Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger wins for 'Judy'

Acceptance speech - only the best ones

Winning an Oscar is a huge deal, for it is one of the top honors that the world can bestow on an artist. Every year, the Oscar season churns out some memorable acceptance speeches from overwhelmed winners on the stage. In Oscars 2020, some were 'speechless', while others spoke about world issues important to them and also gave tributes to their near and dear ones. 

Listen to some of the acceptance speeches here:

(The One With The Producer's Speechlessness)

 

(The One With Cow Insemination)

 

(The One With Tribute To Heroes)

Read | Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt dedicates his win to his children, thanks Leo in the speech

(The One Tired Of Giving Speeches)

 

(The One With Everything Tarantino)

 

(The One With Sweetness Of Family)

Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for OUATIH, Laura Dern for Marriage Story

In Memoriam

The glitz and glamour of the evening was not only about the celebration of the ones present but also about remembering the great talents whom we lost in the previous year. The annual In Memoriam segment was introduced by Steven Spielberg, with Billie Eilish singing the Beatles' song Yesterday. Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Catherine Burns, David Foster, John Witherspoon, Peter Fonda and many others were commemorated during the ceremony.

Take a look: 

Stellar Oscar performances

Lastly, what is an Oscars event without the mindblowing, gooseflesh inducing musical performances by renowned artists from the industry. Apart from Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and others primed for their onstage performance, singer-rapper Marshal Mathers aka Eminem gave a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself for the audience. Watching Eímear Noone conduct a medley of the nominated original scores was a treat to the eyes and the ears.

Have a look:

Read | OSCAR 2020: 'Parasite' triumphs with Best Picture Award, bags three other top honours

 

 

