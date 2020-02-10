Oscars 2020: UNMISSABLE Moments From The Opening Number To Key Speeches To Some Shockers

Beginning with the traditional opening to the 92nd Academy Awards, the event was quite a glittery display of the world's cinematic excellence as well as of the artists who attended the event. Janelle Monae kickstarted the evening with a splendid performance by hailing some of the nominated films like Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker among others.
#Oscars Moment: @JanelleMonae kicks off the #Oscars with an opening number that leaves everyone feeling alive! pic.twitter.com/J76UFuqxby— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
For a show that went host-less for the second consecutive year, the presenter duo of Pink Panther actor Steve Martin and actor Chris Rock surely made up with their hilarious roasts and one-liners taking a dig at many things at the event. The two comedians have hosted the show previously and didn't shy away from shouting out to their friends and colleagues from the industry including Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt and Mahershala Ali. Martin, in fact, ended their bit with, “Well, we’ve had a great time not hosting tonight.”. Also, a bit from actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig had everyone in splits.
#Oscars Moment: The presenter duo we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrock pic.twitter.com/9rF349pCwA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: @MayaRudolph and Kristen Wiig can do it all. pic.twitter.com/44yWPGJYNv— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Winning an Oscar is a huge deal, for it is one of the top honors that the world can bestow on an artist. Every year, the Oscar season churns out some memorable acceptance speeches from overwhelmed winners on the stage. In Oscars 2020, some were 'speechless', while others spoke about world issues important to them and also gave tributes to their near and dear ones.
#Oscars Moment: @ParasiteMovie wins for Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/AokyBdIzl5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress for her work in @JudyGarlandFilm. pic.twitter.com/ZkciWT0d2u— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for @OnceInHollywood pic.twitter.com/TSGjMB3v8P— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
#Oscars Moment: @LauraDern wins Best Supporting Actress for @MarriageStory. pic.twitter.com/g8cn8KoRMo— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
The glitz and glamour of the evening was not only about the celebration of the ones present but also about remembering the great talents whom we lost in the previous year. The annual In Memoriam segment was introduced by Steven Spielberg, with Billie Eilish singing the Beatles' song Yesterday. Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas, Catherine Burns, David Foster, John Witherspoon, Peter Fonda and many others were commemorated during the ceremony.
View the entire #Oscars In Memoriam gallery here: https://t.co/6rtURwDBKe— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Lastly, what is an Oscars event without the mindblowing, gooseflesh inducing musical performances by renowned artists from the industry. Apart from Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and others primed for their onstage performance, singer-rapper Marshal Mathers aka Eminem gave a surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself for the audience. Watching Eímear Noone conduct a medley of the nominated original scores was a treat to the eyes and the ears.
Full #Eminem performance at the #Oscars 😭pic.twitter.com/v6ZeeJGSPC— EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) February 10, 2020
