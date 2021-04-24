Oscars 2021: A Look At Some Of The Best Acceptance Speeches In The Past

The Oscars are around the corner and all set to take place on April 25, 2021, Sunday at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Academy Awards ceremonies have witnessed some of the funniest and heart-warming speeches through the years. Read along to have a look at some of the most loved and talked about speeches.

Ahead of Oscars 2021: Some of the best speeches at the Oscars

Julia Roberts

Roberts won the Best Actress Academy Award for playing the titular role of an environmental lawyer in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich. The actor went on to thank anyone and everyone that she has ever met and actually said, “anyone I've ever met in my whole life”. Before starting the speech, she also talked to the backstage career that keeps a check that the winners don’t give a speech too long and said, “Man with the stick I see you!”.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger was awarded an Oscar for portraying the Joker in The Dark Knight, in 2009, a year after his death. The actor’s family came in to take the award on his behalf who said that they are "truly overwhelmed". They also appreciated the academy for the respect that has been credited to Ledger.

Leonardo DiCaprio

After a long wait and several nominations, the actor finally bagged an Academy Award for his role in The Revenant in 2016. Fans also expressed how the actor deserved to get an Oscar way before this, for the commendable performances that he has delivered earlier. During his speech, the actor also used the platform to talk about Climate Change and people should take actions towards the problem calling it "the most urgent threat facing our entire species".

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor honour for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood in the year 2019. The actor carried on with one of his funny acceptance speeches as he took a shot at the impeachment trial. Pitt said, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here … which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week”.

Promo Image Source: The Academy's Instagram