Oscars 2021: Aaron Sorkin And Paulina Porizkova Make It Official On The Red Carpet!

Writer Aaron Sorkin and supermodel Paulina Porizkova made their relationship official by appearing together on the Oscars 2021 red carpet. Aaron Sorkin was nominated in the original screenplay category for his work in the film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Paulina was seen dazzling at the event in a stunning golden fishtail gown while Aaron had opted for a dark blue suit. Reports about their relationship started doing the rounds on social media after Page Six broke the news, last Friday.

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova’s red carpet debut

Writer Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Prizkova left the viewers stunned, on Sunday, when they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Paulina Prizkova was seen dressed in a glamourous golden gown that had a sleeveless pattern. The fishtail dress had been kept simple with statement silver earrings and no neckpiece. She had opted for a bright red lip shade which also went well with her light hair colour. In accessories, Paulina Prizkova was seen carrying a holographic box purse which stood in contrast with the golden gown.

Aaron Sorkin, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a classic navy blue suit which had black collar blades and a contrasting white pocket square. His formal look was also paired with a black bow tie and matching shiny black shoes. The Oscar-nominated writer was also spotted with a pair of half-rim glasses which went well with the look.

The couple was seen posing delightfully for the cameras while wearing a bright smile across their faces. The two Hollywood stars have been married in the past and also have children from their previous marriages. Paulina Prizkova has two kids, Jonathan and Oliver, with her late ex-husband, Ric Ocasek. The supermodel had been in a rough phase in 2019 when Ric passed away and had reportedly left her out of his will. Aaron Sorkin had been married to Julia Bingham until 2005 and they also have a daughter named Roxie. He did not win an Academy Award this year as the original screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Women. Sorkin already has an Oscar in his name, which he had won in 2011 for his work in The Social Network.

Image Courtesy: Paulina Porizkova & Aaron Sorkin pan page Instagram