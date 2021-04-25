Oscars 2021: Actors Who Can Make History At The 93rd Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to host Oscars 2021 on Sunday at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hours ahead of the highly-anticipated 93rd Academy Awards, here are some actors who could be looking at etching their names in history tonight.

Steven Yeun

Nominated for filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's highly-acclaimed film Minari which has received an extraordinary 6 nominations, Steven Yeun made history by becoming the first Asian-American to be nominated in the Best Actor category. If he bags the prestigious award, he would make history as the first Asian-American to win the category.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed was nominated at 93rd Annual Academy Awards for Best Actor in Leading Role for his role of 'Ruben Stone' in the movie Sound of Metal. If he wins in the category, he would be the first Muslim man and the first person of Pakistan-origin to get the Best Actor award at the Oscars.

Anthony Hopkins

At the age of 83, Anthony Hopkins made history with his Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category. Nominated alongside Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Chadwick Boseman and Steven Yeun, if Hopkins wins the award, he would be the oldest person to win in this category.

Other notable record breakers

This year Oscar Nominations in itself broke several records with many 'firsts' in its 93-year-old history.

With her nominations alone, veteran actor Viola Davis became a Guinness World Record holder for most Oscar nominations received by a Black actor (female) for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

For the first time since its inception, Oscars 2021 also saw two women getting nominated for the Best Director award, featuring filmmakers Chloé Zhao for Nomadland and Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman. If Zhao wins, she would be the first Chinese woman and the first woman of colour to receive an Oscar for this category. If either of the two women bags the trophy, she would become just the second woman named Best Director in Oscar's history, the first in more than a decade.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021.