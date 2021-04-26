Oscars 2021: Angela Bassett Glams Up With Her Dramatic Puff-sleeves Gown On The Red Carpet

The glamorous night of the Oscars 2021 saw some of the biggest names of Hollywood walking the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward. From dramatic gowns to chic suits, actors and actresses glammed up the red carpet with their extraordinary fashion looks. Adding to the list is 62-year-old Angela Bassett who made several heads turn on the Awards night. The Oscars 2021 date was set for the 26th of April in Dolby Theatre, US.

Angela Bassett's glams up for Oscar night

The Black Panther star made a grand entrance at the 93rd Academy Award red carpet show in a statement gown and jewelry. Clad in Alberta Ferretti's custom-made off-shoulder gown, the actress added drama to her dress with the big puff sleeves. The high slit and long train were paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a stylish clutch and jewelry. The actress matched her glorious gown with blue smokey eyes and nude lips.

Angela Bassett's fashion over other Award shows

The veteran actress is known for fashion-forward outfits for any Award show attended by her. A look into Angela's stylist, Jennifer Austin's, Instagram gives a sneak peek at the actress's several gowns over the years. The actress opted for a pink gown with one dramatic puffed sleeve for the 2019 Oscars. Keeping the saga of dramatic sleeves continued, Angela attended the Golden Globes Awards 2021 in a purple gown with feathery sleeves.

Oscars 2021 winners

Several historical moments were marked on the night of the 93rd Academy Award with many Indie artists getting recognition for their work. In one of the most diverse nominations for an Award show, the night witnessed the first woman of colour, Chloe Zhao, bagging the Best Director for Nomadland while the movie won the most prestigious Best Picture award. Minari actress Youn Yuhâ€‘Jung also bagged the award for the Best Supporting Actress while Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first pair of black women to bag a nod and win for best makeup and hairstyling in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Promo Pic Credit: Jennifer Austin IG