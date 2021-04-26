Oscars 2021 - Anthony Hopkins And Frances McDormand Win The Best Actor And Actress Award

The Oscars 2021 recently went underway and saw many exciting winners. Several artists were honoured for their performance in various movies. Among these artists, actors Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand took home some of the biggest awards of the night.

Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand win big at Oscars 2021

Oscars 2021 Best Actor Award was conferred to veteran actor Anthony Hopkins for his role in the movie The Father. The competition was tough as the late Chadwick Boseman was the frontrunner for his performance as Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The other contenders included Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank and Steven Yeun for Minari. This award will be Hopkins' second Academy Award and his sixth Oscar nomination. The actor won his first Academy Award for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Oscars 2021 Best Actress was conferred on Frances McDormand for her performance in Chloe Zhao's movie Nomadland. This is the second time Frances has won the Best Actress Academy award, her first being for the movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018. Other fellow contestants included Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Andra Day for The United States vs Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

Oscar 2021 winners

The 93rd Academy Awards nominations included the most number of female directors in the best director's category. The winners list too proved to have some big names and films of the year. Chloe Zhao's Nomadland won some of the biggest awards of the night like the Best Picture Awards. The other nominees included The Father Judas And The Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound Of Metal and The Trial Of The Chicago 7. The Best Director Award was also bagged by Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Yuh-Jung Youn saw a historic win as she won The Best Supporting Actress award for Minari. Best Supporting Actor award went to Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah.



Source: Anthony Hopkins IG/ Stills from the movie 'Nomadland'