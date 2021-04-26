Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins Wins Best Actor Award, Reveals Acting Is A Paid Hobby For Him

Actor Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Awards at Oscars 2021. At age 83, he garnered felicitation for his impressive stint as an old man suffering from dementia in the movie, The Father. Now, in his recent interview with The Sun, the veteran actor explained the importance of acting in his life.

Anthony Hopkins said that he is not a method actor by that he means that he cannot sit in the corner imagining that he is someone else. As per the actor, he just cannot do it. Anthony explains that he has a life of his own and acting for him is a ‘hobby, paid hobby’ that he enjoys. During the same interaction, the star also added that he always tries to warn actors about the downside of fame and stardom.

He added that when he meets young people and they want to act like they want to be gain fame, he tells them that when one gets on the top of the tree, there’s nothing it kept at the top for them. According to him, most of the showbiz world is made out of lies and he constantly urges people to accept it as is. He ended his statement by saying that one must always be grateful that they are alive.

The Oscar for The Father is Hopkins second Best Actor Academy Awards victory. He previously won the same award back in the year 1994 for essaying the role of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. The victory makes Hopkins the oldest ever Oscar winner acting, an honour which was previously held by the late Christopher Plummer, who won the award at age 82 for his role in Beginners back in 2011.

About the film, The Father

Helmed by Florian Zeller, the drama film takes inspiration from a Le Pere play. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, amongst others in pivotal roles, the film follows the life of an ageing father, Bimbo who must deal with progressing memory loss. Although he wanted to be a great father and husband, life took an unfortunate course. Bimbo begins to doubt everyone, thinking that his family is planning something heinous for him.

(Promo Image Source: Still from The Father)