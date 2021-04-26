Oscars 2021: Carey Mulligan Arrives Like Princess; Viola Davis Stuns In Flowy White Gown

The Oscars 2021, were recently held and the winners list was nothing but impressive. Frances McDormand took the 'Best Actress in a leading role' award home for the night. However, Oscar nominess, Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis, and others won the red carpet with their flawless looks. British actress Carey Mulligan arrived at the ceremony dressed as a modern-day princess, clad in a Valentino crop top and skirt, while Viola Davis stunned in a white flowy gown. The Oscars 2021 were held on April 25th, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Carey Mulligan's Oscars 2021 look

According to People magazine, Mulligan arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards dressed in a gold sequin two-piece Valentino Haute Couture gown composed of a bandeau top and a billowy full skirt. She paired it with Sophia Webster heels. Carey Mulligan walked down the red carpet arm-in-arm with her husband and Oscars 2021 date, Marcus Mumford, who wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

Carey Mulligan who was nominated for her role in Promising Young Woman was up against Andra Day for The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Viola Davis for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Frances McDormand for Nomadland for 'Best Actress', which was won by McDormand. Carey Mulligan's make-up artist, Georgie Eisdell shared a couple of photos of Mulligan in her gown. Take a look below.

Viola Davis' Oscars 2021 look

Viola Davis has been showing off high-fashion gowns from the comfort of her home throughout the awards season. At the Oscars 2021, Davis was seen wearing a flowing white Alexander McQueen gown with a cutout bodice design and Forevermark diamond drop earrings on the red carpet. Davis kept her makeup look natural to give a luminous, glowy effect while her hair was in a pompadour-style up-do.

Davis' nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom marks her fourth Academy Award nomination, which broke her own record as the most nominated Black actress ever at the Oscars. She first earned the honor in 2017 when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. She went on to win in that category, marking it, her first Oscars win.

Red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also styled Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried, shared a photo of Davis from before the Awards show in her beautiful gown. Davis' make-up artist, Autumn Moultrie also shared a couple of photos of the actress in her custom-made Alexander McQueen gown. Take a look at the posts below.

