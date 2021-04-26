Carey Mullingan's Red Carpet Golden Gown At Oscars Makes Hailey Bieber 'gasp'; See Pic

The night of the 93rd Academy Award held on the 26th of April at Dolby Theatre, USA saw several actors upping their fashion game with head-turning outfits. From dramatic sleeves to chic cuts, the fashionable outfits were enough to make fans go gaga over their favorite celebrity. Moreover, the Oscars 2021 red carpet did not only amaze the fans, but also fellow Hollywood artists.

Hailey Bieber on Carey Mulligan at Oscars

The 24-year-old American model took to her Instagram to fangirl over 35-year-old British actress Carey Mulligan. Sharing her pictures from the Oscar night, Hailey simply wrote 'I gasped!' on her story to express her marvel over Carey's look on the red carpet. The young actress did not stop there as she went on to share a picture of the Euphoria star Zendaya and remarked 'wow' on the story. Hailey also reminisced on her looks of the Oscars she attended in the previous years and wrote 'always the best night'.

Carey Mulligan at Oscars 2021

The Promising Young Woman actress took to the red carpet in Valentino's organdi cuivre dress. The dress was embroidered with iridescent sequins with pearl reflections. According to the official Valentino Instagram account, the dress was a result of 350 hours of handwork and was styled by Nicky Yates. Paired with a sleek bun, Carey complemented her dress with soft makeup and minimum jewelry.

Oscars 2021 winners

The Oscars results were satisfying for fans across the globe with several indie artists getting the recognition their deserved for their work. Considered to be one of the most diverse nominations in the Oscars history, the night witnessed International artists making history on the global platform. Chinese director Chloe Zhao won the Best Director for Nomadland while Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari.

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to receive an Oscar after bagging the Best Actor award for his role in The Father. Daniel Kaluuya took home the award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. One of the biggest winners of the night was Nomadland who took home the Oscars for the Best Picture.

