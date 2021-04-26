Oscars 2021: Check Out The List Of All The Winners Of The Academy Awards So Far

The 93rd Academy Awards is currently been organised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) from two locations in Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. While Mank is leading with 10 nominations, there have been long list movies including Nomadland, Minari, Sound Of Metal, etc that received over 6 nominations each. Read further to see the full Oscars 2021 winners list.

As the 93rd Academy Awards are underway, there have been a bunch of announcements of names under the Oscars 2021 winners list. Many of the names of the Oscars 2021 winners have already been announced while there are still quite a few categories whose winners are yet to be announced. Have a look at the list.

Oscars 2021 winners list

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell - WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

Best Adapted Screenplay

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao



Best International Feature Film

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

“Another Round” (Denmark) - WINNER

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)



Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") - WINNER

Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")



Make-up and Hairstyling

"Hillbilly Elegy" - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

"Mank" - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson - WINNER

"Emma" - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

"Pinocchio" - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti



Best Director

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") - WINNER

David Fincher ("Mank")

Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari" - WINNER

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul" - WINNER

"Wolfwalkers"

"Over the Moon"

Best Documentary Film

"Collective"

"My Octopus Teacher" - WINNER

"The Mole Agent"

"Time"

"Crip Camp"



Best Sound

"Greyhound" - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

"Mank" - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

"Sound of Metal" - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh - WINNER

"News of the World" - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

"Soul" - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Film Editing

"Promising Young Woman" - Frédéric Thoraval

"Sound of Metal" - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen - WINNER

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Alan Baumgarten

"The Father" - Yorgos Lamprinos

"Nomadland" - Chloé Zhao



Short Film (Animated)

"If Anything Happens I Love You" - Will McCormack and Michael Govier - WINNER

"Burrow" - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

"Opera" - Erick Oh

"Yes-People" - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

"Genius Loci" - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise



Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - Sean Bobbitt

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" - Phedon Papamichael

"News of the World" - Dariusz Wolski

"Mank" - Erik Messerschmidt - WINNER

"Nomadland" - Joshua James Richards



Visual Effects

"Mulan" - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

"The One and Only Ivan" - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

"Tenet" - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher - WINNER

"Love and Monsters" - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

"The Midnight Sky" - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins



Yet to be announced Oscars 2021 nominations list



Best Picture

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Mank"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Minari"

"The Father"

"Sound of Metal"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Steven Yeun - "Minari"

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"



Best Original Song

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest"

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" -"The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

