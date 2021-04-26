Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao & 'Minari' Actress Youn Yuh-Jung Make History On The Global Stage

Oscars 2021, held on the 26th of April, saw some unprecedented wins with several fans rejoicing the wins of their favourite movies and actors. This year, women of colour, Chloe Zhao and Youn Yuh-Jung ended up writing their names in the books of Oscar history for their work.

Youn Yuh-Jung and Chloe Zhao in Oscars

The 39-year-old Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao made history at the Oscars 2021 by becoming the first 'Woman of colour' to bag the award. Zhao bagged the Best Director award for her movie Nomadland starring Frances McDormand. Zhao also became the only second woman to win the award for the Best Director as Kathryn Bigelow won for the first time for The Hurt Locker.

Joining the extraordinary ladies was Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn who secured the Best Supporting Actress winner for Minari. According to USA Today, the actress accepted her award cheerfully and cracked jokes on the stage by waving hello to Brad Pitt.

What is Nomadland about?

The drama film directed by Chloe Zhao earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. The movie made a place in three Oscars 2021 winners category with Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. The film follows the story of a woman who decides to leave her town after her husband's death to travel around the world with only her van.

Oscars 2021 winners

The night saw some of the biggest artists getting awards but also Indie artists getting recognition for their work. H.E.R. went on to collect her Oscars for her song Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah after bagging Grammys for the same. Soul won the Best Original Score and Mank secured Best Production Design and Best Cinematography.

Promo Pic Credit: Still From Nomadland & Minari