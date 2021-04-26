Oscars 2021: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Wins Best Visual Effects, His Third VFX Oscar Win

Christopher Nolan is known for his innovative blockbusters, which have made him the recipient of several Academy Award nominations and wins in craft categories. At the 93rd Academy Awards, Nolan's thriller Tenet took home the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. It became the third VFX Oscar to be awarded to a film helmed by Nolan after his 2010 film Inception and his epic science fiction film Interstellar.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet wins best visual effects at Oscars 2021

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences kicked off Oscars 2021 on Sunday, April 25, at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 2020 film Tenet, led by Christopher Nolan's go-to VFX house DNEG, was nominated under Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects categories. The nominated visual effects artists included two-time Oscar champion Andrew Lockley, one-time Oscar award winner Scott R. Fisher, one-time previous Oscar nominee Andrew Jackson, and the first-time Oscar nominee David Lee.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet went on to beat Paramount's Love and Monsters, Netflix's The Midnight Sky, and Disney films Mulan and The One and Only Ivan under Best Visual Effects category. Tenet's VFX team accepted the film's first award of the night from presenter Steven Yeun. Scott Fisher, who also won an Academy Awards for his work on Nolan's Interstellar and was the only member present at Union Station LA, thanked members of the below-the-line crew of the film and at the end, he said Nolan was the one who deserved all the praise. The Warner Bros. film also won for its visual effects at the Critics Choice Awards and earned nominations from the BAFTAs and Visual Effects Society.

A look at Oscars 2021 winners

Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history on Sunday winning the Best Director Award at Oscars 2021 becoming the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of color. Ann Roth became the oldest woman to win an Oscar, who won the Best Costume Design award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Pete Doctor bagged the third Oscar of his career with Pixar's latest animated film Soul under the Best Animated Feature category. British actor Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah.

