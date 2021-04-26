Oscars 2021: Regina King To Carey Mulligan; A-listers Who Glammed Up Red Carpet, See Pics

Quick links:
Source: Carey Mulligan Fanpage/ Regina King Fanpage/ Andra Day Fanpage Twitter
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted Oscars 2021 on April 25, 2021, at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hours later at the highly-anticipated 93rd Academy Awards, many actors brought all the glitz and glamour that is expected from the cinema's biggest night. Take a look at a list of A-list actors who graced the red carpet with their high-fashion looks.
Viola Davis is the moment. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LPsWJyStfX— anne ðŸ¿ (@boioladavis) April 26, 2021
Viola Davis stunned in a white Alexander McQueen body-fitting gown with cutout bodice design and chiffon gathered skirt. She paired her outfit with Forevermark jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch. Her curly hair was pulled up in a messy bun with few strands let loose in the front.
Carey Mulligan photographed for Vanity Fair at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6pQrBf3LvS— best of carey mulligan (@bestofmulligan) April 26, 2021
Carey donned a metallic copper Valentino Haute Couture gown which she paired with a bandeau crop top worn with a high-waisted ball skirt. The former added a pair of Sophia Webster platforms. She went for subtle makeup and her blonde hair was pulled back in a clean bun.
REGINA. KING. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1dglnjWVSm— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) April 25, 2021
Regina King wore a duchess-satin Louis Vuitton body-fitting gown with exaggerated shoulders and a deep neckline, all-over crystal embroidery, and scalloped hem. She accessorized herself with Forevermark rings, a bracelet, and a pair of earrings. Her short straight hair was middle-parted and she kept them open.
ZENDAYA LOOKS SO STUNNING #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xJdjS38LKk— mick (@yonceir) April 25, 2021
For the Oscars 2021 date, Zendaya chose a bright yellow custom Valentino gown- bandeau bodice and high-waisted skirt with a long trail. She added Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Choo pumps which complimented her look. Her long hair was middle parted and she kept them open. She went for minimal makeup.
LAKEITH STANFIELD MY BELOVED pic.twitter.com/SD8kwhgfkp— jubileu (@rosamundpirke) April 25, 2021
Lakeith looked dapper in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello belted jumpsuit which he paired with a white shirt underneath. He added a chain necklace and a pair of tinted sunglasses to complete his look. He also wore several pieces of silver rings.
ANDRA DAY. pic.twitter.com/bcMtL8yeGr— nataliaË£â´â™¡ (@lonelynataliaaa) April 26, 2021
Andra Day flaunted her on-screen character named Billie Holiday. She sported a Vera Wang cutout gown, which featured a thigh-high slit. She added several pieces of Tiffany & Co. jewels, a gold clutch, and Casadei heels. Her curly hair was pulled up in a messy bun with its strands let loose in the front.
Reese Witherspoon en Dior— Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) April 25, 2021
Oscars 2021 pic.twitter.com/JuugDfbpRg
Reese stunned in a red-coloured Dior Haute Couture pleated, belted gown. She added pieces of Bulgari jewels. Her long hair was middle parted and kept open. She had kohled up her eyes and wore nude lipstick.
MARGOT ROBBIE pic.twitter.com/zimvgfjPwU— ivy ðŸŒï¸ aquafamily's lawyer (@merakingdom) April 26, 2021
Margot sported a custom gunmetal Chanel gown which was covered in metallic lace. She carried a Chanel bag and added a pair of Chanel Fine Jewelry earrings and rings. Her bangs were pulled ahead in front and she tied her hair giving a messy look.
maria bakalova serving tonight as she should pic.twitter.com/vaczDkFEhq— marisa â™¡ (@marisaonfilm) April 25, 2021
Maria wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a full tulle skirt and embroidered bodice. She accessorised herself with Moussaieff jewels and Louis Vuitton sandals. She kohled up her eyes and wore a dark red matte lipstick. She pulled her hair back in a bun with a side-swept bang outlining one side of her face.
