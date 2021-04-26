Oscars 2021: Cutest Couples On The Red Carpet - From Halle With Van To Isla And Sacha

Oscars 2021 recently took place on 25th April 2021 in Los Angeles. The biggest night of cinema saw many celebrity couples making a rare appearance on the red carpet. From The Sound of Metal actor Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima to Carey and Marcus, take a look at the cutest couples on the Oscars 2021 red carpet.

Cutest couples on the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Unlike many other award shows, the 93rd Academy Award had an actual red carpet. The red carpet saw various celebrity couples walking together and making rare appearances.

1. Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

The Sound Of Metal actor was nominated for the best actor category and was present with his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza. This was the couple's first public appearance together after they tied the knot. The newlyweds looked absolutely swoon-worthy as Riz Ahmed opted for a black Prada suit while his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza wore a powder blue Valentino gown.

2. Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

The Promising Young Woman actress Carey Mulligan made a rare appearance with her husband Marcus Mumford on the red carpet. The actress who was nominated for the best actress wore a gold sequined gown by Valentino as she walked on the red carpet.

3. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

The best actor nominee Viola David walked hand-in-hand with her husband Julius Tennon on the red carpet. The actress was nominated for best actress for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Viola donned a white Alexander McQueen gown.

4. Halle Berry and Van Hunt

Halle Berry attended the Oscars 2021 with her boyfriend Van Hunt. The actress also debuted a new short hairdo on the carpet. The couple walked the red carpet together looking extremely fashionable, with Berry wearing a mauve-pink gown and her boyfriend wearing a velvet tuxedo jacket.

5. Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

The couple walked the red carpet virtually from Sydney, Australia. The actress shared the photos on her Instagram and wrote "Oscar ready" as she shared the photos.

6. Chloe Zhao and Joshua James Richards

Chloe Zhao and Joshua James Richards gave the viewers major power couple goals. Chloe Zhao was nominated for the Best Director category, while her partner Joshua James Richards was nominated for the Best Cinematographer category, both for the movie Nomadland.

7. Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson

Leslie Odom Jr and his wife Nicolette Robinson walked the red carpet on April 25, 2021. The couple recently welcomed their second baby together. The actor was spotted in an all-gold look by Brioni. Robinson, who accompanied her husband on the red carpet, wore a black off-the-shoulder dress by Zuhair Murad.

Source: Halle Berry IG/Isla Fisher IG