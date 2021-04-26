Oscars 2021: Fans Call It 'well Deserved' On Best Picture Win For Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland'

On April 25 at Oscars 2021, Chloe Zhao's meditative drama Nomadland won the best picture Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards. With this, Chloe became the first woman of colour to win the best director award. The film's lead actor Frances McDormand also bagged the best actor trophy, her third in the same category after Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Edding, Missouri. Chloe also became the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow's Hurt Locker win in the year 2009 to bag the Best Director trophy at the Oscars. Furthermore, Nomadland's Oscar win has garnered many reactions from the netizens on their respective social media handles.

Netizens react to Best picture winner at Oscars 2021

Many fans took to their respective Twitter handles and reacted to Nomadland's Oscar win. A fan congratulated the team for their win, while another one wrote that 'it was important to record Nomadland's win for Best Picture'. Another fan shared a collage picture of her favourite and most relatable line that is touching in the film. A netizen congratulated Chloe Zhao and the cast and crew members of the film for their win at the Oscars. Another one called the film 'phenomenal' and wrote that 'it is a well-deserved win'. A user commented she is happy with the win because 'it is a beautiful film' and wrote that she couldn't figure out how it did not win for the best cinematography.

Yes, I thought it was important to record Nomadland’s win for Best Picture because OF COURSE. Yes, that’s my screaming and crying in the background. No regrets #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kLWK59uzzh — Mireia (@MimiLovesMeryl) April 26, 2021

Congratulations to Chloe Zhao and the cast/crew of #Nomadland for their Best Picture win at the #Oscars! It's on Hulu if you haven't seen it. ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/Aw8kkpwdHz — Michelle Snow (@zengrrl) April 26, 2021

Nomadland wins the #Oscars for Best Picture. And the best and most relatable line that touched me when I saw the movie was this: pic.twitter.com/HeCaDhCtzS — Qurratulain Wahab (@anniewahab) April 26, 2021

#ChloeZhao 's #Nomadland

wins the #Oscars for Best Picture.



A phenomenal film and a phenomenal performance from a phenomenal director. Well deserved win. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/lBqTsErlKO — à®•à®±à¯à®±à®¤à¯ Cinema (@katradhucinema) April 26, 2021

Amazing to see another Asian Director win the Oscar for Best Picture. Nomadland is a wonderful film that’ll trigger your catharsis in various ways. — JPhilly (@_knomad) April 26, 2021

We did not see this coming...Frances mcdormand howling after win for best picture for Nomadland #Oscars pic.twitter.com/meoDac09xV — Lori & Julia (@LoriJulia) April 26, 2021

I’m happy #Nomadland won best picture. What a beautiful movie- I just can’t figure out how it didn’t win for best cinematography. That’s a huge part of what made it the best picture. ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ #Oscars2021 — Linda NYC2NEK â“¥ðŸ–ðŸ„ðŸ“ðŸ˜ðŸ¬ðŸ¦ƒðŸ‘ (@LindaVT) April 26, 2021

Congratulations to “Nomadland” on its win for Best Picture at the Oscars



The film was directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Frances Mcdormand



Stream it now on Hulu #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/J4tywgshaa — Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) April 26, 2021

Damn right to! Nomadland wins best picture, best director for Chloé Zhao and best actress for Frances McDormand. ðŸ‘‹ Zhao became only the second woman ever to claim the directing honor at the Oscars. ðŸ’ª @nomadlandfilm #Nomadland #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/baRaDvCjea — Basti (@djcooky78) April 26, 2021

McDormand while accepting the award said, "One day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder, in that dark space, and watch every film that's represented here tonight", reported PTI. Chloe talked about her faith in humanity. She said, "I have always found goodness in the people I've met everywhere I went in the world”. "This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in other no matter how difficult it is to do that", she added.

Nomadland is based on Jessica Bruder's novel with the same title. It features Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman, who after the economic collapse of her company in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road journey as a modern-day nomad. She intends to explore her life outside of conventional society.