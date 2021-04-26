Last Updated:

Oscars 2021: Fans Call It 'well Deserved' On Best Picture Win For Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland wins the Best Picture at Oscars 2021. The netizens react to the win on their Twitter and call it a 'well deserved win'. Read the details.

Source: A still from Nomadland

On April 25 at Oscars 2021, Chloe Zhao's meditative drama Nomadland won the best picture Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards. With this, Chloe became the first woman of colour to win the best director award. The film's lead actor Frances McDormand also bagged the best actor trophy, her third in the same category after Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Edding, Missouri. Chloe also became the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow's Hurt Locker win in the year 2009 to bag the Best Director trophy at the Oscars. Furthermore, Nomadland's Oscar win has garnered many reactions from the netizens on their respective social media handles.

Netizens react to Best picture winner at Oscars 2021

Many fans took to their respective Twitter handles and reacted to Nomadland's Oscar win. A fan congratulated the team for their win, while another one wrote that 'it was important to record Nomadland's win for Best Picture'. Another fan shared a collage picture of her favourite and most relatable line that is touching in the film.  A netizen congratulated Chloe Zhao and the cast and crew members of the film for their win at the Oscars. Another one called the film 'phenomenal' and wrote that 'it is a well-deserved win'. A user commented she is happy with the win because 'it is a beautiful film' and wrote that she couldn't figure out how it did not win for the best cinematography. 

McDormand while accepting the award said, "One day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder, in that dark space, and watch every film that's represented here tonight", reported PTI. Chloe talked about her faith in humanity. She said, "I have always found goodness in the people I've met everywhere I went in the world”. "This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on to the goodness in other no matter how difficult it is to do that", she added. 

Nomadland is based on Jessica Bruder's novel with the same title. It features Frances McDormand as Fern, a woman, who after the economic collapse of her company in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road journey as a modern-day nomad. She intends to explore her life outside of conventional society.

