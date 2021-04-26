Oscars 2021: Glenn Close's Twerking, Nomadland's Historic Wins And Other Best Moments

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences kicked off Oscars 2021 on Sunday, April 25, at the Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year's Academy Awards, which were delayed for almost two months, were about making history and also giving viewers some memorable moments. From Glenn Close twerking at the awards ceremony to Frances McDormand howling, here are the best five moments from the 93rd Academy Awards.

5 Best Moments at Oscars 2021

1. Glenn Close twerking

Glenn Close was nominated under the Supporting Actress category for her role in Hillbilly Elegy at Oscars 2021. At the ceremony, DJ Lil Rey played a round of Oscars song trivia and had Questlove play a portion of a song and Glenn had to figure out whether the song was an Oscar Winner, Oscar nominee, or not nominated at all. Upon hearing the song, Glenn figured it out on the first guess and said it was "Da Butt" which featured in Spike Lee's School Dance. What stole the show was when Rey asked her if she could dance, she not only said yes but also went on to dance and twerked to the song.

Glenn Close just won her first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RgtaFO33Uj — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 26, 2021

2. Frances McDormand howling

Frances McDormand served as an executive producer and starred in the independent drama film Nomadland which went to win the Best Picture Award at Oscars 2021. Upon accepting the award, Frances requested viewers to watch the movie and said one day they should take everyone they know into a theatre shoulder-to-shoulder in that dark space and watch every film represented tonight. He said in the end "We give this one to our wolf" and howled into the air like an animal. It was later confirmed that the gesture was a tribute to Nomadland’s sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder who committed suicide earlier this year.

We did not see this coming...Frances mcdormand howling after win for best picture for Nomadland #Oscars pic.twitter.com/meoDac09xV — Lori & Julia (@LoriJulia) April 26, 2021

3. Chloé Zhao making history with Nomadland's win

The Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history by winning the best director on Sunday, becoming the second woman in the 93 years of the Academy Awards to win the award. She is also the first woman of color to win the award. The independent film also bagged the Best Picture award, as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

4. Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson's speech on under-represented black women

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first-ever black women to win for best hair and make-up at the Oscars for their work on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Since they won for their work on the film about one of the few openly lesbian black performers in America in the 1920s, they delivered an empowering speech about the underrepresented black women at present. Neal said she stood there with Jamika and she broke this glass ceiling with so much excitement for the future. She added she knew that one day it would not be unusual or groundbreaking and it will just be normal for black women, trans women and Latinas to be claiming Oscars.

5. Youn Yun-Jung gushing over Brad Pitt

Youn Yun-Jung won Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards for her performance of Soon-Ja, a grandmother in the film Minari. As much as she loved the golden statue, she was also in awe of Brad Pitt who produced her film through his production company Plan B. In her acceptance speech, she said it was really nice to finally meet Brad Pitt and went on to give the most adorable speech of the night by celebrating the other nominees with her and said she was only "luckier" than them. She also called out her sons who made her go out and work and said this was her reward because mothers worked so hard and she ended with a wishful note that if only we could give all great moms an Osar.