Oscars 2021: Harrison Ford Shares A List Of Complaints He Had In One Of His Iconic Movies

Harrison Ford took to the Oscars 2021 stage to announce the winner of the Academy Award for Best Film Editing. While making the announcement of who bagged the award, the veteran actor started his speech by mentioning a list of harsh judgements. Read along and find out which movie the actor was talking about and what he had to say.

Harrison Ford expresses a list of complaints that he had in one of his movies

Harrison Ford commenced his speech and started reading a list of criticisms from a crumpled piece of paper. He expressed flaws in the movie starting from its opening scene and ended with saying that the movie deteriorates with every screening that he sees. Ford said, “The opening is too choppy. Why is this voiceover track so terrible? He sounds drugged. Were they all on drugs? Deckard at the piano was interminable. Flashback dialogue is confusing, is he listening to a tape? Why do we need a third cut off the egg? The synagogue music is awful, we’ve gotta use Vangelis. Up to Zhora’s death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening”.

The actor’s fans might have figured out the sci-fi that he was talking about and for those who haven’t, it is the earlier cuts of his movie Blade Runner. The 1982 movie featured Ford playing the role of Rick Deckard, who is employed to hunt down four bio-engineered humanoids. The movie was followed by two different director’s cuts which released in 1992 and 2007, both of which are considered way better than the original 1982 movie.

Here's what the fans had to say, and most of them did agree with Ford

After the actor was done conveying his grievances with the movie, he finally announced the winner of the Best Film Editing category. The movie which grabbed the award was Sound of Metal, which revolves around the life of a heavy metal drummer as he deals with losing his hearing. Sound of Metal had six Oscar nominations to its name and had already bagged the Oscar for best sound when it was released; it was directed by Darius Marder who co-wrote the story with Derek Cianfrance.

