Oscars 2021: "He Showed Me. He Taught Me," Says Daniel Kaluuya On His Award-winning Role

The Oscars 2021 is underway and the list of winners has been nothing short of impressive. Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars win for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, was well deserved. Kaluuya has earned critical acclaim for his impeccable portrayal of Hampton in the film, which was made with the consent and many inputs from the real life Fred Hampton's family.

More about Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars win

Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars win finally came in the form of a 'Best Supporting Actor' prize for the film Judas and the Black Messiah after his previous nomination for 'Best Actor' for Get Out in 2018. The actor accepted his award at the Oscars 2021 while talking about the late American activist Fred Hampton saying, "What a man. What a man. How blessed we are that we live in a lifetime where he existed. You know what I mean? Thank you for your light. He was on this earth for 21 years, and he found a way to feed kids breakfast. Educate kids, give free medical care, against all the odds."

Daniel also mentioned how playing the character taught him things saying, "He showed me, he taught me, him, Huey P. Newton, Bobby Seale, the Black Panther party, they showed me how to love myself, and with that love, they overflowed it to the Black community and other communities". Fred Hampton was a 21-year-old revolutionary who was killed in a multi-agency sting operation in 1969. Kaluuya stars in the film opposite LaKeith Stanfield, who portrayed the FBI informant who betrayed Hampton, and Dominique Fishback. Kaluuya also won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Bafta for the role.

Oscars 2021 winners

The list of Oscar 2021 winners made history as Chloé Zhao became the second-ever woman to win the award for 'Best Director' and the first woman of color. Minari's Youn Yuh-jung won best-supporting actress, the first-ever Korean acting win. Even though Anthony Hopkins won the award for 'Best actor in a leading role', Riz Ahmed was one of the nominees, marking the first time the category has included a Muslim nominee. Nomadland bagged the award for 'Best Picture' and Frances McDormand bagged the award for 'Best Actress in a leading role' for the same.

Image source - Still from Judas and The Black Messiah Trailer