Oscars 2021: How Was The Award Ceremony Different This Year Because Of The Pandemic

Oscars 2021 is one of the most-awaited award ceremonies of all time. While the awards night was held as an in-person event just like every year, there were several changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oscars 2021 was held at Dolby Theatre and Los Angeles Union Station, this year and more time was allotted to the winner to complete their award acceptance speech.

How was Oscars 2021 different this year

According to a report by Variety, a total of 170 guests were allowed this year at the Oscars. There were several other protocols that were followed like mandatory temperature check and all the attendees had to take at least three COVID tests before attending the ceremony. The attendees can be a part of the ceremony without wearing any masks but the ones who aren’t on camera will have to wear masks during the awards ceremony as well as during the commercial breaks.

As for red carpet interviews, it has been stated that at least a seven feet distance will be maintained between reporters and interviewees. The award ceremony will also be held at two places so that the guests stay as socially distanced as possible, one of the venues is the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles whereas the other one is at Los Angeles Union Station. The producer and the organizer of Oscars 2021, Stacy Sher already made a statement regarding the red carpet. She said that this year there will be no traditional red carpet, however, there will be a small red carpet because of the safety protocols.

This year’s Oscars saw some great winners. While Mank lead with 10 nominations, there have been long list movies including Nomadland, Minari, Sound Of Metal, etc that have made a mark and have won awards in several categories. Emerald Fennell won the award for Promising Young Woman in the category of Best Original Screenplay. Chloe Zhao won the award for Best Director whereas Nomadland was declared the Best Picture. Florian Zeller won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film The Father whereas Anthony Hopkins won the award for Best Actor for his role in The Father. Another Round won the award for Best International film.

