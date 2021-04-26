Last Updated:

Oscars 2021: How Were The 93rd Academy Awards Designed? Here Is What You Need To Know

Here is what you need to know about the décor on the tables in Oscars 2021, along with other interesting details about this highly-awaited event

Oscars 2021

The Academy Awards is regarded as one of the highly anticipated cinema events of the world. Each aspect of this event is closely followed by fans who are often intrigued by its theme and visuals. Oscars 2021 was recently aired on television and fans witnessed some of the major film celebrities getting felicitated for their nominated performances. However, one detail about the event’s venue has come as a surprise to many. Netizens have been inquiring about what was placed on all the tables at the event and what it signifies.

What is on the tables at the Oscars?

Every year, Oscars have a different décor and themes for the interest of this audience. This year’s Oscars took place in Los Angeles’ Union Station, which had been highly decorated for the event. While the seating followed the usual concept of tables arrangement where celebrities are seated, an object that was kept on the tables caught the interest of many netizens, who took to social media to find out whether they signified anything. As per a report by housebeautiful.com, the tables had a lamp that served as centrepieces on tables. 

Interestingly, these were not any ordinary lamps, but custom-designed lamps that are Oscar-inspired. The venue also had several television screens for guests seated at a various position to easily witness what was happening on stage. The curtains, lighting and other aspects of the décor fit well with the event which included chandeliers, inlaid marble floors as well as hand-painted mission tiles. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the seating was kept intimate as the event had minimised a number of guests attending, as per the provided guidelines.  

Oscars 2021 brought a number of unexpected moments in the show, which includes the victory of veteran actor Anthony Hopkins in the category of ‘Best Actor’ for his role in The Father. However, many fans were expecting late actor Chadwick Boseman to be given the award as a final tribute to him. Hopkins’ Oscar victory has effectively made him the oldest actor to receive the prestigious award. On the other hand, Nomadland bagged the award for the category of ‘Best Picture’. 

  • Promo image courtesy: Academy Awards Instagram
