Oscars 2021: Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' Bags Best Animated Film And Best Original Score Awards

Directed by Pete Docter and featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, Pixar's Soul won an Oscar in the Best Animated Film and the Best Original Score in the Feature category. The victory continued Disney's dominance in the awards category and gave Pixar 11 wins in 20 years, ever since the category was established. Jamie Foxx's Soul follows the story of a middle school band teacher who dreams of being a jazz musician and tries to escape the afterlife, to do it.

As reported by Kansas City, the director and the producer of the film, accepted the award and Pete Docter said that the film started as a love letter to jazz but they had no idea how much jazz would teach them about life. The producer of Oscars 2021 winner, Dana Murray, said that people don't get to control what happens but they can turn whatever happens into something of value and something of beauty, like a jazz musician. The director of the film further praised music and art teachers around the world and thanked them, including his parents, to make the world a better place.

He said that his only wish on Oscars 2021 night was that everyone should follow the example of jazz musicians because they turn everything into something beautiful. During a backstage interview, Dana Murray shared that music producer Quincy Jones, jazz legend Herbie Hancock and other several artists in New York made contributions to the project, adding that it was amazing working with them.

Popular Hollywood star Jammie Foxx lent his voice for the character of Joe Gardner, and the director cannot be more grateful. Speaking about Joe, the leading character, he said that Joe is nerdier than Jamie, but Jamie is much cooler. He added that a lot of elements of the film and the character were blessed by him, his sense of energy and how he never stops and does not just give up. He added that Jamie is an amazing musician and he can do comedy as well as drama, which was why they were fortunate of him being a part of the film.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Soul)